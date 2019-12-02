Kenyan fisherman trapped by floods rescued

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
East Africa floods: Trapped Kenyan fisherman rescued
A Kenyan fisherman has been airlifted from an island where he was marooned since Friday because of heavy flooding.
Vincent Musila had gone fishing at a river near Thika town in central Kenya when it burst its banks.
Crowds watched helplessly for three days as they waited for emergency services to rescue him.
-
02 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50636560/east-africa-floods-trapped-kenyan-fisherman-rescuedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window