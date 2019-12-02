Is Zimbabwe’s economy nearing collapse?

Video

Hardtalk is in the sprawling Mbare township in Harare to see what life is like in a country with hyper-inflation, high unemployment, food shortages and rolling power blackouts.

Last week the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Hilal Elver, said man-made starvation is "slowly making its way into Zimbabwe" and most households in the country are unable to obtain enough food to meet their basic needs.

Stephen Sackur spends a day and night in Mbare to see first-hand what life is like for ordinary Zimbabweans.

You can see Hardtalk on the Road in Zimbabwe on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and on BBCiPlayer (UK only).