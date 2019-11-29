'The situation is hopeless for some'
Kenya flash floods: 'What I saw after landslides in West Pokot'

Officials say villages have been cut off by flooded roads, slowing down the delivery of aid.

The majority of houses in the area have sunken and all personal belongings have been swept away. Families in the area are finding shelter in local schools.

BBC Africa's Mercy Juma describers what she saw when she was reporting on the landslides in West Pokot, Kenya.

