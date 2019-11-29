Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breast cancer: 'I have one breast, would you like to see it?'
Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million each year.
One form of treatment is to have a mastectomy, where breast tissue is removed to prevent the disease spreading.
BBC Life Clinic asked three women from Zimbabwe, Kenya and Malawi who’ve all had a mastectomy to tell us why going through the operation never made them feel less of a woman.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50593701/breast-cancer-i-have-one-breast-would-you-like-to-see-itRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window