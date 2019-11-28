Media player
Lesotho MPs brawl in parliament over mohair
A brawl has broken out in the Lesotho parliament after the Speaker suspended proceedings during a dispute over the country's wool and mohair industry.
Videos and images are being shared on social media of MPs throwing objects at each other.
28 Nov 2019
