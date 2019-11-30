I would tell my cancer: 'You'd better get running'
Breast cancer: A mother's story of her battle with the disease

Othelia Maimane is a mother-of-two from South Africa.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer on November 4th, 2017 and she is still undergoing treatment.

Here she explains to BBC Life Clinic the personal battles she's had over the past two years, and how she's used inner strength to come to terms with the disease.

Video by Anne Okumu and David Wafula.

