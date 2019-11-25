UN base torched in DR Congo
UN base torched by angry crowd in DR Congo

Protesters have torched a UN military base and the town hall in Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The protesters confronted UN troops, accusing them and the government of failing to prevent a deadly attack by an Islamist militia.

