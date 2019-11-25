Putting your mugshot in your mug

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coffee selfies: The Kenyan cafe that puts your mug in your mug
A cafe in Mombassa claims to be the only place in Kenya that will print your selfie on your morning coffee.
Owner Mohammed Nazir Khaki explains to BBC Smart Money how he got the idea in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.
-
25 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50508591/coffee-selfies-the-kenyan-cafe-that-puts-your-mug-in-your-mugRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window