Putting your mugshot in your mug
Video

A cafe in Mombassa claims to be the only place in Kenya that will print your selfie on your morning coffee.

Owner Mohammed Nazir Khaki explains to BBC Smart Money how he got the idea in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.

  • 25 Nov 2019