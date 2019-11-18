Got cash? Zimbabwe's currencies explained

Media player
Got cash? Zimbabwe's inflation and currency problems explained
The first Zimbabwean dollar notes in ten years were released to the public this month.
The government brought back the currency in June after scrapping it in 2009, when levels of inflation became unsustainable.
But how did we get to this point?
Joice Etutu reports.
Produced by Maisie Smith-Walters.
