'We bring all the Igbos in Liverpool together'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Igbo community in Liverpool: 'Like a home from home'
Members of Liverpool's Igbo community like to meet up regularly for good food and a dance, but this time they're joining together for a special reason.
Their community centre, known as 'Igbo House', has fallen into a state of disrepair and they're hoping to raise funds to repair the building.
Igbo people are native to south-central and south-eastern Nigeria, and are one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa.
BBC Africa's Nyasha Michelle went along to find out how they're getting on.
-
17 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50426579/igbo-community-in-liverpool-like-a-home-from-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window