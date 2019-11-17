'We bring all the Igbos in Liverpool together'

Video

Members of Liverpool's Igbo community like to meet up regularly for good food and a dance, but this time they're joining together for a special reason.

Their community centre, known as 'Igbo House', has fallen into a state of disrepair and they're hoping to raise funds to repair the building.

Igbo people are native to south-central and south-eastern Nigeria, and are one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa.

BBC Africa's Nyasha Michelle went along to find out how they're getting on.