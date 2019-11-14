Medicine or food
Video

Zimbabweans forced to choose between medicine and food

The worst drought for 40 years has exacerbated the economic hardship leaving people starving.

Scolastica Nyamayaro has to beg for money to buy her medication and often goes hungry.

