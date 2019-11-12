Media player
Paris tour shows how black people helped to shape France
Kevi Donat's tour around Paris comes with a twist: it celebrates the unsung black people who helped to shape French history.
"People often imagine that their guide will be a white man wearing a striped sweater and a beret," Kevi says.
From WW2 resistance fighters to the writers who spoke out against French colonialism, his tour tries to challenge the perception of what it means to be French.
12 Nov 2019
