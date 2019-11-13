The Eswatini teenager on Real Madrid's radar

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Eswatini teenage footballer on Real Madrid's radar
Leon Manyisa, an Eswatini teenage footballer has got on Real Madrid's radar after they invited him to take part in trials.
He was spotted by one of Real Madrid's scouts, who was on holiday in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland.
Leon did his first trial in Madrid, but visa problems stopped him returning for a second trial.
BBC What's New? went to meet him.
13 Nov 2019
