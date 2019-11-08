The camel clinic bringing healthcare to nomads

Video

Nomadic communities in Kenya, including the Samburu, Maasai and Turkana peoples, traverse large areas of arid and semi-arid countryside in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

The nearest hospitals and clinics are very far away and the communities are often unable to access the medical help they need.

But there may now be a solution.

BBC Africa followed the mobile camel clinic that is helping to bring health services to pastoral communities that would otherwise be cut off.

Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai