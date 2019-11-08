The camel clinic bringing healthcare to nomads

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya: Mobile camel clinic providing healthcare to nomads
Nomadic communities in Kenya, including the Samburu, Maasai and Turkana peoples, traverse large areas of arid and semi-arid countryside in search of water and pasture for their livestock.
The nearest hospitals and clinics are very far away and the communities are often unable to access the medical help they need.
But there may now be a solution.
BBC Africa followed the mobile camel clinic that is helping to bring health services to pastoral communities that would otherwise be cut off.
Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai
-
08 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50333397/kenya-mobile-camel-clinic-providing-healthcare-to-nomadsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window