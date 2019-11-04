Inside rugby hero Siya Kolisi's hometown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside rugby hero Siya Kolisi's hometown

As South Africa celebrates its World Cup victory, the BBC visited Zwide, home of their first black captain.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Nov 2019