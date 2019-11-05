Media player
South African drought town's warning to the world
South Africa has imposed emergency measures and is declaring several regions disaster areas, in response to the worst drought in living memory.
Some areas have gone without substantial rainfall for up to five years.
The BBC's Africa correspondent Andrew Harding visited one small town which lies at the heart of the crisis.
05 Nov 2019
