'How I use rugby to fight sickle cell stigma'

The Nigerian rugby player fighting sickle cell stigma
Ade Adebisi says he's the only known person with the disease to play rugby league professionally.
The British-Nigerian is on a mission to use the sport to change negative perception of people with sickle cell.
BBC Sport Africa's Debola Adebanjo went to see him in training in Nigeria, where he spoke about getting more Nigerians into the sport.
02 Nov 2019
