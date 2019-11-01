Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The African Americans discovering Ghana
Ghana has declared 2019 the 'year of return' and is encouraging the African diaspora to visit the country.
But why are some African Americans deciding to make the country their new home?
-
01 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window