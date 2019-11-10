How to turn fish skins into leather jackets

Video

One person's trash can be another one's treasure.

It's a terrible cliche - but in Newton Owino's case it's fairly appropriate.

Seafood industries throw out tonnes of fish waste every year - mostly in the form of fish skins - damaging the local environment in the process.

But where most people just saw fish waste, Newton Owino spotted an opportunity.

Through a process called fish tanning, he salvages these discarded skins and eventually turns them into leather products like jackets, hats or shoes.

Most of his scaly leather products are then exported to the European fashion market.

Filmed by Eugine Osidiana, produced by Jewel Kiriungi & Moreen Nyukuri