Nigeria's answer to Michael Phelps?

Video

Aidan Dumuje Abili is 8 years old and is the fastest swimmer in his age category in Lagos, Nigeria. He’s so fast his friends call him ‘bullet’.

“When I swim, people are shocked and they ask how old I am”, Aidan says. So far no Nigerian has ever won an Olympic medal for swimming. But Aidan wants to change that.

He trains six days a week and dreams of being the next Michael Phelps. The US swimmer famously won 28 medals at the Olympics. So, can Aidan do it?

Video Journalist: Dan Ikpoyi