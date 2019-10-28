'I'm 104 and still farming'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

104 year old Nigerian on how farming has kept her young

Meet Jessie Onuigwe, a 104-year-old farmer from Anambra in Nigeria.

We caught up with her to learn what keeps her young, how her farm provides for her growing family of grandchildren, and what she makes of the younger generation.

As you'd expect, she doesn't hold back.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Video Journalist Chiemela Mgbeahuru for BBC Igbo.

  • 28 Oct 2019
Go to next video: ‘I married my husband after he died'