Washing away

Video

Sea erosion continues to wreak havoc on villages along West Africa's shoreline, threatening communities.

Many homes on the coast of Ghana's Volta region have been destroyed by tidal waves in recent years.

Video journalist Sulley Lansah went to visit a family that has already had to move house a number of times and is facing an increasingly uncertain future.

