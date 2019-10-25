How we reclaimed the forest from violent gangs

Video

Nairobi's Karura Forest was once effectively a dangerous no-go zone, as gangs would regularly attack joggers and walkers.

But 10 years ago the local community decided to reclaim the area and make it safe for visitors.

Thanks to their efforts, the forest is now one of Nairobi's top attractions and welcomes up 30,000 visitors a month.

Video producer: Solomon Serwanjja and AFP