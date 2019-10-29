The 900-year-old village on top of a mountain

Media player
Ethiopia's 900-year-old Shonke village on a mountain
Shonke village is a 900-year-old settlement on the top of a mountain in Ethiopia's Amhara region.
Residents say they prefer their traditional stone-built homes to Ethiopia's "shining cities".
About 20 generations have lived in the village, but residents now say half of the village's estimated households have left in search of farmlands down the hill.
Video journalists: Firaol Belay, Habtamu Tibebu and Yadeta Berhanu for BBC News Oromo
29 Oct 2019
