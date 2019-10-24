Media player
Egypt protests: The unlikely man behind rare anti-government protests
He’s the unlikely man behind Egypt’s rare anti-government protests.
Viral videos by Mohamed Ali, a businessman turned actor turned whistle-blower, have spurred hundreds onto the streets.
He spoke to BBC Arabic about why he has accused President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of corruption.
24 Oct 2019
