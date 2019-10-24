The unlikely face behind protests in Egypt
Video

He’s the unlikely man behind Egypt’s rare anti-government protests.

Viral videos by Mohamed Ali, a businessman turned actor turned whistle-blower, have spurred hundreds onto the streets.

He spoke to BBC Arabic about why he has accused President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of corruption.

