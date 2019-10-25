Meet Sudan's 'mother of martyrs'

Video

Ahlam Khidir's son was killed in a peaceful protest against Sudan's government in September 2013.

She refused to give up her fight for justice. In the movement that started in December 2018 against then-President Omar al-Bashir, Ahlam became a prominent protester, leading rallies with strong ties to the youth on the ground.

She was part of underground forums and protests and was "brutally beaten" when caught by security forces.

Omar al-Bashir was eventually toppled by a military coup in April 2019, after 30 years in power.

Video producer: Lina Shaikhouni and Alma Hassoun for BBC Arabic

Ahlam is one of the BBC's 100 Women 2019. BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women each year and shares their stories.