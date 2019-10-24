Unsigned singer who became sound of a revolution

Video

Singer Raja Meziane's political music video Allo le Système! has been viewed more than 35 million times on YouTube this year.

Despite failing to secure a record deal in Algeria, she has continued to post her anti-government songs online.

This has led to her becoming the sound of protest for tens of thousands of young people taking to the streets in 2019 calling for change.

