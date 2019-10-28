Media player
Up close with the gorillas of Rwanda
Rwanda now has one of the fastest growing tourism economies in the world and one of its attractions is its wildlife.
The Travel Show's Lucy Hedges visits the Volcanoes National Park, now home to 1,000 mountain gorillas, their population up from 200 just two decades ago following a successful plan to stop poaching.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
28 Oct 2019
