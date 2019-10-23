'It's not just bones, it's a person with a story'

Media player
Forensic anthropology students from across Africa learn to analyse bones
A group of forensic experts from Argentina has been in South Africa helping to train doctors and other professionals from across Africa on how to best find and excavate human remains.
The BBC went to see what they are learning and how it could help them in their own countries.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
23 Oct 2019
