'If the party asks me to leave, I will'

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has called his leading critic, musician-turned-politician, Bobi Wine, an "enemy of the country's prosperity".

In an interview with BBC’s Alan Kasujja at the State House Entebbe, the president justified the recent cancellation of the Bobi Wine's concert.

President Museveni said he still had unfinished business in Uganda as president and would only leave if asked to do so by his National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.