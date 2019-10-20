The woman who eats rocks

Video

Pica is an eating disorder which leads to cravings of non-food items, and it affects many pregnant women.

Ugandan Brenda Naggita has the condition, and while pregnant she likes to eat rocks to help with her nausea.

Pica can also affect children and people with mental disorders.

