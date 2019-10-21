'Emojis we can relate to'

Video

Texting your friends and ':)' isn't quite enough?

Meet O’Plerou Grebet, who has created more than 350 downloadable emojis with West African cultural references.

The 21-year-old from the Ivory Coast aims to study 3D design and virtual reality so he can find new ways of honouring African tradition.

