Booker Prize winner talks womanhood and 'othering'

Booker Prize 2019: Bernadine Evaristo talks womanhood and 'othering'
Bernardine Evaristo won the Booker Prize 2019 alongside Margaret Atwood.
Her book, Girl, Woman, Other, explores the theme of living modern life as a woman of colour, while also looking at other identifiers, such as being an immigrant or being on the queer spectrum.
She spoke to Focus on Africa about the publishing industry, African writers and going to Nigeria for the first time.
Reporter: Victoria Uwonkunda
17 Oct 2019
