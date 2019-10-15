Men and boys chained up at Islamic 'school'

Video

Dozens of males have been freed in a raid on a supposed Islamic school in Katsina state, Nigeria.

Police said they had been subjected to "inhumane and degrading treatment".

Last month, more than 300 male students were freed from a similar boarding school in neighbouring Kaduna state.

