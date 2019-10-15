Men and boys chained up at Islamic 'school'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Men and boys chained up at Nigeria Islamic 'school'
Dozens of males have been freed in a raid on a supposed Islamic school in Katsina state, Nigeria.
Police said they had been subjected to "inhumane and degrading treatment".
Last month, more than 300 male students were freed from a similar boarding school in neighbouring Kaduna state.
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50057409/men-and-boys-chained-up-at-nigeria-islamic-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window