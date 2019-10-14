Ramaphosa: 'South Africans don't hate foreigners'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyril Ramaphosa on 'damaging' South African xenophobic attacks
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recent xenophobic attacks were "damaging" to South Africa.
In an interview with BBC Africa's Sophie Ikenye, Mr Ramaphosa insisted that South Africans don't hate other foreign nationals.
-
14 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50049741/cyril-ramaphosa-on-damaging-south-african-xenophobic-attacksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window