Tunisia election: Kais Saied's supporters celebrate 'landslide'
Supporters of conservative academic Kais Saied celebrated in Tunis as exit polls suggested a landslide victory in the presidential election.

Mr Saied is predicted to have taken 76% of the vote in the run-off election against media mogul Nabil Karoui.

Official results are expected on Monday.

  • 13 Oct 2019