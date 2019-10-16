Media player
Tacko Fall: The tallest man in the NBA
Tacko Fall, 7ft 5in, only started playing basketball six years ago and is already breaking records.
He's been signed by the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2019/2020 NBA season.
"I'm just a little kid from Senegal, I barely started playing basketball six years ago," he told BBC Sport Africa.
