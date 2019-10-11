'My husband the vegetarian Maasai'
Video

The vegetarian Maasai: Life in a culture based around meat

Meat is an essential part of daily life for Kenya's Maasai. But Anthony Mututua is a rare vegetarian. His body is meat intolerant.

How does he cope in a culture based around meat?

Video produced by Andrew Ochieng, Christian Parkinson and Trystan Young.

  • 11 Oct 2019
