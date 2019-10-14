'Being violated sexually changes your soul'

Video

Gender based violence has been described as a national crisis in South Africa.

Rape survivor Norma Ka Mbele shares her story, following protests over the high rates of sexual violence in South Africa.

The country has one of the highest femicide rates in the world and recent high-profile murders have sparked outrage.

Some activists are calling for a state of emergency to be declared over violence against women and children.

Video producers: Nomsa Maseko and Glenn Middleton