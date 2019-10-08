World reacts to BBC #sexforgrades investigation

Video

West African politicians and film stars are among thousands calling for action following a BBC report into sexual harassment at top universities.

The documentary broadcast on Monday by the BBC’s Africa Eye investigative program, exposed sexual misconduct by multiple university lecturers at two top West African universities.

The revelations have led to the suspension of two lecturers at the University of Ghana and a professor at the University of Lagos.

The documentary's title #sexforgrades was the top trend worldwide on Twitter following its release, as people reacted to the allegations.

