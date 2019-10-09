'Talking boxes' give voice to Nairobi schoolgirls

Video

Special metal boxes have been installed in 50 schools across Nairobi's vast Kibera slum area.

Schoolgirls write down their problems or questions on pieces of paper and post them through a slot in the so-called "talking boxes", which are often installed outside bathrooms or in other discreet locations to give students more privacy.

Video producers: Gloria Achieng and Ashley Lime

Illustration and animation: George Wafula