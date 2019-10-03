'My master slapped me and I fell into a fire'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Kenyans demanding reparations over colonial land evictions
Kenyans who were forcibly evicted from the Rift Valley by British colonisers are seeking justice and reparations.
The British then gave the land to third parties and it is now mainly owned by multinational tea companies.
Some those evicted says they suffered poor living conditions in the place they were moved to, and some claim they were abused by the British.
Video producers: Mercy Juma and Hassan Lali
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-49913570/the-kenyans-demanding-reparations-over-colonial-land-evictionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window