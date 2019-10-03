'My master slapped me and I fell into a fire'
The Kenyans demanding reparations over colonial land evictions

Kenyans who were forcibly evicted from the Rift Valley by British colonisers are seeking justice and reparations.

The British then gave the land to third parties and it is now mainly owned by multinational tea companies.

Some those evicted says they suffered poor living conditions in the place they were moved to, and some claim they were abused by the British.

Video producers: Mercy Juma and Hassan Lali

