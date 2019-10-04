'I am proud to be a refugee athlete in Doha'

Media player
Jamal Mohammed: 'I am proud to represent refugees in Doha championships'
Jamal Mohammed, a Sudanese refugee in Israel, is one of the athletes representing refugees at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.
He left Sudan when he was nine years old, after the Janjaweed militia group attacked and killed 97 people, including his father, in his village in Darfur.
He joined the Athlete Refugee team, founded by a charity that is working with disadvantaged communities in Israel.
Jamal told BBC Sport Africa that he dreams of becoming a full-time athlete.
04 Oct 2019
