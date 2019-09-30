Italian military convoy attacked in Mogadishu

Media player
Somalia attacks: Italian military convoy hit in Mogadishu
An Italian military convoy has been hit by an explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
Jihadists are suspected of carrying out this attack, as well as another on a US military training base in the town of Balidogle, to the west of the capital.
30 Sep 2019
