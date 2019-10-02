'Where I'm from nobody has ever seen this disease'

Media player
Leishmaniasis: Tropical skin disease afflicts Kenyan communities
Cutaneous Leishmaniasis results in scars and stigma for the people of Gilgil, south-western Kenya.
The disease is spread through sandflies and leaves those infected with multiple ulcers which scar the skin.
It's been named by WHO as a neglected tropical disease, though treatment is being carried out in the region.
Video producers: Mercy Juma, Gladys Kigo and Anne Okumu
02 Oct 2019
