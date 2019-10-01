'My struggles as an intersex footballer'

Video

Former Nigeria Super Falcon forward Iyabo Abade, who was born intersex, began a career as a female footballer aged 11.

After a series of incidents on and off the pitch, at the age of 19, Abade decided to transition, and became James Johnson.

He has since played for men's teams in Nigeria's top division but says that he has faced discrimination at all levels of the game.

"Intersex" is a term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with sexual anatomy that doesn't fit typical definitions of female or male.

In Nigeria, and across the world, people with intersex traits can face severe stigma. BBC Pidgin's Onyine Chime went to meet Johnson and heard his story.