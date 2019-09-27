Take a look around 'West Africa's biggest mosque'
Video

Dakar's Massalikul Jinaan mosque: The 'biggest in West Africa'

Take a look around Massalikul Jinaan mosque in Senegal's capital Dakar.

It's thought to be West Africa's largest mosque, and was built at a cost of around $32m.

  • 27 Sep 2019
