Ebonixsims: 'Making custom content for gamers like me'
When Danielle, aka Ebonixsims, wanted to make a computer game character in her image, she found that she couldn't.
London-based Danielle realised there was something missing, and that black gamers were underrepresented in character creation - so she started making custom video game content.
After Grammy award-winning rapper T-Pain used her creations, Danielle wants to help gaming companies improve their diversity and representation.
Video journalist: Maisie Smith-Walters.
26 Sep 2019
