The footballer without a foot

They call him "the Terminator" after Hollywood star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and now Kudakwashe Mapira has become one of the first disabled people to play football for his country.

Kuda describes life growing up in Zimbabwe with a disability "as like living in jail", but the 28-year-old, who was born without a left foot, is now fighting against discrimination through football.

